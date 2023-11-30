loading…

TEL AVIV – Right-wing Minister of National Security Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir, threatened to leave the government coalition if Israel started a war Gaza Strip stop

“Stopping the war = destroying the government,” he wrote in X on Tuesday as quoted from The New Arab, Thursday (30/11/2023).

Israel has bombarded the Gaza Strip since October 7 and has killed around 15,000 people, most of them children and women.



Israel’s right-wing Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir. Photo/Days of Palestine

A ceasefire has largely been in place since Friday November 24, which saw Hamas and Israel exchange dozens of captives and detainees, as well as allowing limited humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.

Only Ben-Gvir’s right-wing Otzma Yehudit party opposes the ceasefire, which was mediated by Qatar, the United States (US) and Egypt.

It is unclear whether the party’s departure from the cabinet will result in the collapse of the ruling coalition.

Besides Ben-Gvir himself, Otzma Yehudit has two other ministers in Netanyahu’s 38-member cabinet, including Cultural Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu, who earlier this month called for a nuclear attack on Gaza, saying it was “an option.”