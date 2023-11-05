loading…

Israel has the option to drop a nuclear bomb on Gaza. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – A minister from the extremist Otzma Yehudit party, Amichai Eliyahu, said one of Israel’s options in the war in Gaza was to drop a nuclear bomb on the Gaza Strip.

When asked in an interview with Radio Kol Berama whether an atomic bomb should be dropped on the enclave? Cultural Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu said “this is one possibility.”

Eliyahu, from the far-right Itamar Ben Gvir party, is not part of the security cabinet involved in wartime decision-making, nor does he have control over the war cabinet directing the fight against the Hamas terror group.

Eliyahu also voiced his objections during the interview to allowing any humanitarian aid to Gaza, saying “we will not hand over humanitarian aid to the Nazis. He alleged that there were no uninvolved civilians in Gaza.

He supports reclaiming the Gaza Strip and restoring settlements there. “They can go to Ireland or to the desert, the monsters in Gaza have to find their own solutions,” said Eliyahu, as reported by the Times of Israel.

He said the Northern Strip had no right to exist, and added that anyone flying the Palestinian or Hamas flag “should not continue to live on the face of the earth.”

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Lapid criticized Amichai for his comments. “Amichai Eliyahu’s words do not correspond to reality,” said Netanyahu, reported by Al Jazeera. “Israel and the IDF acted in accordance with the highest standards of international law to prevent harm to those not involved, and we will continue to do so until we achieve victory.”

The statement comes as pressure on Israel to reduce civilian casualties in Gaza increases. So far, more than 9,400 Palestinians have been killed, most of them civilians, in the besieged territory since October 7.

