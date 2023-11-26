loading…

Palestinians gathered to welcome the 39 prisoners released by Israel. Photo/Al Jazeera

TEL AVIV – A total of 39 prisoners Palestine released as part of a hostage exchange between Israel with Hamas on Saturday local time. This was revealed by the Israeli prison authorities.

Reporting from NBC News, Sunday (26/11/2023), Israeli prison authorities said the 39 prisoners were released from three prisons as part of the second phase of the agreement to free the hostages.

Meanwhile, as quoted from Al Jazeera, thousands of people gathered in the West Bank to welcome the 39 released Palestinian prisoners. The crowds grew throughout the night in hopes of meeting the prisoners, greeting the prisoners and celebrating with them and their families.

Many of them expressed great personal joy and relief at finally being able to meet their loved ones – many of whom had spent much time in Israeli prisons – but also mixed feelings.

People in the West Bank realize that the war in the Gaza Strip will not end. The Palestinian people in the occupied West Bank have a great sense of solidarity with their fellow Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

There are also concerns about ongoing Israeli military attacks on the occupied West Bank every night.

Previously, the Islamic resistance group Hamas released 13 Israeli hostages and four foreigners to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Saturday evening. This was announced by the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The deal to free the hostages was temporarily delayed due to a dispute over aid supplies in the north of the besieged enclave.

Hamas’ armed wing previously said it was postponing a second round of hostage releases scheduled for Saturday until Israel met all ceasefire conditions, including committing to letting aid trucks into northern Gaza.