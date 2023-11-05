loading…

The Gaza region, Palestine, was destroyed by Israeli bombardment in the war against Hamas. An Israeli minister calls for Gaza to be nuclear bombed. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Minister of Cultural Heritage Israel Amihay Eliyahu has called on his country’s military to nuclear bomb the Gaza Strip, Palestine, as an option to end the war with Hamas. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took offense to the call and suspended Eliyahu.

Eliyahu’s call came in a Col Barama radio interview about a hypothetical nuclear option. “That’s one way,” he said, referring to the option of a nuclear strike against Gaza.

In the interview it was stated that destroying Gaza would endanger around 240 hostages – among them foreigners and Israelis – who have been held since Hamas sparked war with a cross-border attack on October 7 that killed more than 1,400 people.

“In war, you have to bear the consequences,” the minister replied, adding that he prayed for the return of the hostages.

His call has made headlines in Arab media and caused a scandal for Israel’s mainstream broadcasters.

Eliyahu was not in the ministerial forum dealing with the Gaza war. He also lacks intimate knowledge of Israel’s nuclear capabilities—which the government has not publicly acknowledged—or the power to activate them.

“He has been suspended from cabinet meetings until further notice,” PM Netanyahu’s office said in a statement quoted by Reuters, Monday (6/11/2023).

“Eliyahu’s statements are not based on reality. Israel and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) operate in accordance with the highest standards of international law to avoid harm to innocent people. “We will continue to do so until our victory,” Netanyahu’s office continued.

Around 9,500 Palestinians were killed in Israel’s war on Gaza, raising international concern about Zionist military tactics.

In his post on social media, Eliyahu said: “It is clear to anyone with common sense that the nuclear statement is just a metaphor.”

But he added: “A strong and disproportionate response to terrorism is clearly needed, which would make it clear to the Nazis and their supporters that terrorism is pointless.”

Hamas condemned Eliyahu’s dangerous call. “Eliyahu represents Israel’s unprecedented criminal terrorism (which) is a danger to the entire region and the world,” the Palestinian resistance group said.

Benny Gantz, a former general who joined Netanyahu in the war cabinet, said Eliyahu’s remarks had been damaging. “And, worse still, it adds to the suffering of the families of the hostages at home,” he said.

