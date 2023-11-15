loading…

The Israeli military stormed al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, giving Hamas an ultimatum to surrender. Photo/IDF

GAZA – Military Israel has started a military operation into al-Shifa Hospital (RS), the largest medical facility in Gaza, Palestine, Wednesday (15/11/2023). The Zionist government gave Hamas an ultimatum to surrender.

Israeli government spokesman, Eylon Levy, confirmed that his party had delivered the ultimatum.

“The IDF calls on Hamas hiding under al-Shifa Hospital to surrender,” Levy said.

“We have given enough warnings. “Its protected status under international law has been lost, and we fully have the right to oppose Hamas’ military activities,” he said again, as quoted from his X account, @EylonALevy.

The Israeli military said the attack on al-Shifa Hospital was in accordance with the laws of war.

“That’s what we did by sending our troops with a specially trained Arabic-speaking medical team, after trying to facilitate the evacuation for a month and give Hamas time to surrender. We know what our obligations are. We know our rights, Levy continued.

In a subsequent statement, Levy said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) would destroy all Hamas terror cells and its government infrastructure in the Gaza Strip.

“Our duty to defend ourselves means eliminating the terror groups that do this, so that they cannot commit the same atrocities again,” he explained.

The largest hospital in Gaza has been under siege for four days, without electricity or water for its patients’ needs. The last stock of medical supplies was reportedly depleted after efforts to deliver new supplies were stalled due to the bombing of an ambulance convoy by the Israeli military.

The White House supports Israel’s accusation that Hamas is using al-Shifa Hospital as a shield.