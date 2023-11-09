loading…

An Israeli military spokesman claimed Hamas had lost control in northern Gaza. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Hamas has lost control of northern Gaza as thousands of residents moved south. He expressed this in a televised briefing.

“We saw 50,000 Gazans moving from the northern Gaza Strip to the south. They moved because they understood that Hamas had lost control in the north,” Hagari said.

“Hamas has lost control and continues to lose control in the northern region,” he claimed as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (9/11/2023).

Hagari added that there would be no ceasefire but that Israel had allowed humanitarian breaks at certain times to allow residents to move south.

There have been increasing international calls for a ceasefire or “pause” in fighting as the conflict enters its second month.

But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that no fuel would be sent to Gaza and no ceasefire with Hamas unless hostages captured by the Palestinian militant group were released.

“There will be no influx of petrol… no ceasefire without the release of our hostages,” Netanyahu said.

He said the Israeli military surrounded Gaza City and was operating inside it as it launched a month-long offensive against Hamas.

