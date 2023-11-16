Suara.com – Israeli troops stormed the Al Shifa Hospital complex in Gaza City on Thursday (16/11/2023) evening. It was reported that around 5,000 people inside were being held hostage, including doctors, nurses, hospital staff, patients and refugees.

According to a report by the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the incident occurred when hundreds of Israeli occupation troops stormed the hospital. They are known to have surrounded the medical facility for eight days in a row.

“Hospital staff have appealed to the International Red Cross and other world organizations for protection,” WAFA reported.

Apart from that, it was also reported that the situation inside the hospital was getting worse because there was no access to water, electricity or food.

It is also said that the Israeli occupation forces did not hesitate to shoot anyone who moved inside the hospital.

“Injured a 12 year old child who was shot in the leg after trying to move,” he said.

The WAFA correspondent also said that the Israeli occupation forces continued to surround the hospital with tanks and bulldozers.

Apart from hospitals, Israeli occupation forces also destroyed medical equipment, including CT scans and MRI machines.

The northern and southern walls of the complex, the hospital kitchen and a number of vehicles belonging to staff and civilians were destroyed by Israeli bulldozers.

The occupation forces have also leveled all roads within a kilometer radius of the hospital,

According to the Anadolu news agency, Israeli soldiers blew up the basements of several buildings in the Al Shifa Hospital complex, after storming the hospital on Wednesday.

“The Israeli military accused Hamas of having an underground command center hidden beneath the hospital,” he said.

However, the Palestinian resistance group denied this accusation.

According to the Gaza government media office, around 1,500 medical staff, 700 patients, 39 premature babies and 7,000 refugees were inside the Al Shifa Hospital complex.

The Al Shifa Hospital Complex, which is affiliated with the Palestinian Ministry of Health, is the largest healthcare complex in the Gaza Strip.

Founded in 1946 in Gaza City, the complex has grown to become the main medical facility in the Palestinian enclave, employing 25 percent of all health workers in Gaza. (Between)