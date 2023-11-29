loading…

The Israeli military declared Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar a dead man walking or a person waiting to die. Photo/IDF

TEL AVIV – Military Israel on Wednesday (29/11/2023) said Hamas’ operational leader in Gaza, Yahya Sinwar, was a “dead man walking”. It is a term to describe a person who is waiting to die.

After a career in the shadows and spending time in Israeli prisons, Sinwar rose to lead the Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

“He was a ‘dead man walking’,” said the Israeli military, as quoted by AFP.

Sinwar is accused of masterminding the Hamas attack on October 7, the worst attack in Israel’s history, which Israeli officials say left around 1,200 people dead and around 240 others taken to Gaza as hostages.

“The plan may take a year or two, take everyone by surprise and change the balance of power on the ground,” said Leila Seurat of the Arab Center for Research and Political Studies (CAREP) in Paris, referring to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack.

The 61-year-old man has not been seen since October 7.

Known for his secrecy, Sinwar was a security operator “par excellence”, according to Abu Abdallah, a Hamas member who spent years with him in Israeli prisons.

“He takes decisions very calmly, but is stubborn when it comes to defending Hamas’ interests,” Abu Abdallah told AFP in 2017 after Sinwar was elected Hamas leader in Gaza.

After the October 7 attack, Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht called Sinwar the “face of evil” and declared him a “dead man walking”.

Born in the Khan Yunis refugee camp in southern Gaza, Sinwar joined Hamas when Sheikh Ahmad Yassin founded the group around the time the First Intifada began in 1987.