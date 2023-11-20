loading…

The Israeli military admitted that it was frustrated with international media pressure to show evidence that Hamas was headquartered at al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Israeli military admitted to being frustrated with international media pressure to show evidence regarding accusations that Hamas has a headquarters at al-Shifa Hospital (RS) in Gaza, Palestine.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht said he was “very frustrated with the level of patience of the international media”.

According to him, international media was impatient in reporting the lack of significant Hamas traces at the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip as Israeli troops continued to scour the hospital for the extensive network of underground tunnels.

The IDF stormed into al-Shifa Hospital for the first time last Wednesday amid the ongoing war with Hamas.

Israeli officials claim that the vast medical complex is used by Hamas as cover for a significant underground operating base.

During the three-day raid, the IDF showed footage of several weapons and equipment believed to belong to Hamas at the site, as well as a hole in the perimeter of the hospital. However, this evidence was rejected by the hospital and was doubted by many parties, especially since the IDF had been caught making dirty propaganda that was invalid.

However, as international media pressure increased on Israel to reveal evidence of a larger Hamas presence at al-Shifa Hospital, Hecht asked journalists to be patient.

“We may be caught in that trap,” said Hecht, as quoted by Newsweek, Monday (20/11/2023).

“Maybe other militaries will say, ‘This is a long process, we are under fire’. “This takes time, like finding a needle in a haystack, finding the stem,” he explained.

“This is a long military operation, it will take time, also with the tunnels. I said to one of the journalists last night, ‘I’m sorry that I didn’t meet your news timeline. “I can’t hurry up and show you (Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya) Sinwar’s office,” added Hecht.