The Israeli military claims to have killed 150 Hamas militants in a long battle in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/IDF

GAZA – Military Israel on Sunday (12/11/2023) claimed that his troops had killed 150 Hamas militiamen in a long battle at the weekend in Gaza, Palestine.

The Zionist military also claims to have seized important positions of the Palestinian resistance group.

According to the IDF, the 401st Brigade has destroyed the “Badr” Outpost of the Hamas Shati Battalion. However, six Israeli soldiers were killed in other fighting in the Gaza Strip.

Quoting from The Jerusalem Post, the attack on Hamas’s Shati Battalion involved combined forces from the Air Force, tanks and artillery units.

Furthermore, according to the IDF, its forces have killed a total of thousands of Hamas members; including 1,500 in the first week of the war. This is the largest number announced by the IDF for any fighting in Gaza.

However, the combined strength of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad is estimated at between 15,000 and 50,000 people.

IDF sources have not claimed that they are close to killing or capturing most of Gaza’s Palestinian resistance forces, indicating that the IDF still needs to intensify its activities to oust the broader Hamas military apparatus.

Some say Hamas will not fall before its leaders in Gaza; Yahya Sinwar, and his military leaders; Mohammed Deif, killed or captured.

As part of a weekend assault on the major outpost, 401st Brigade troops destroyed various military bases and launch positions. Before its destruction, the outpost was the last remaining outpost on the Shati border.

The IDF also discovered and destroyed munitions production sites, launch stations, and underground networks.