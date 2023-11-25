loading…

The Israeli military boasts that it will chase Hamas leaders throughout the world. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Zionist military Israel boasted of going after Hamas leaders both in Gaza, Palestine and throughout the world.

This was conveyed by Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari on Friday evening when a ceasefire in Gaza between Israel and Gaza began to guarantee the exchange of hostages for prisoners.

“They are followed in Gaza and all over the world,” said Hagari, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post, Saturday (25/11/2023).

Hagari’s comments are a signal to Hamas leaders in Qatar and elsewhere that the IDF will pursue them wherever they are.

This harkens back to several famous Israeli operations to eliminate the masterminds of attacks on Israeli citizens, such as the operations that occurred after the Munich Massacre.

During this era, Israel’s intelligence agencies; Mossad targets Palestinians involved in planning attacks against Israel, most of whom are abroad.

This type of operation, involving Mossad agents, gradually disappeared after the Oslo Accords, with the majority of targeted killings after the Oslo Accords being a result of the Second Intifada.

In this era, operations are clearly different from previous years. Whereas previously these operations involved long-term planning and infiltration in various foreign countries, now they only need to find targets in the West Bank or Gaza and send Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) agents or IDF troops to carry out the assassination.

This era changed somewhat after the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza, with more killings occurring there following the withdrawal of the Israeli army due to the increased presence of Hamas and increased Hamas operations from the Gaza Strip.

After the withdrawal of Israeli troops and the subsequent war with Hamas in Gaza, the region remained a major location for targeted killings. However, the alleged assassination of an Iranian nuclear physicist by Israel in Tehran in 2021 marked the return of Mossad operations to the international arena.