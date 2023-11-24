loading…

Israeli media was threatened after revealing the truth that Zionist military helicopters massacred Israeli citizens attending the Nova Music Festival during the Hamas attack on October 7. Photo/X via Sydney Morning Herald

TEL AVIV – Minister of Communications Israel Shlomo Karhi threatened to take action against Haaretz newspaper after it revealed the truth about the attack on the Nova Music Festival on October 7.

The facts revealed were that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on Israeli citizens attending a music festival during the Hamas attack. It was the Apache helicopter attack that actually caused many visitors to die, and not the Hamas attack.

Karhi, in a statement, said he proposed to the government to stop publishing government advertisements and notices, as well as cancel all Haaretz subscriptions for state employees—including for members of the army, police, prison service, government ministries and government companies.

“The newspaper adopted an offensive line that undermines the war aims and undermines our military efforts and social resilience,” Karhi said.

“Stopping the purchase of services from Haaretz by government agencies will reduce the severe losses that Israeli citizens feel not only from publication in the newspaper, but also from the fact that they are forced to pay for it with tax money,” continued the Zionist regime minister.

Furthermore, Karhi called the newspaper a “mouthpiece of Israel’s enemies”.

“Haaretz creates propaganda to serve the enemy, presents the narrative of our enemies, spreads lies, uses terms that oppose Zionism and are hostile to Israel, and justifies the enemy,” he explained.

Meanwhile, publisher Haaretz; Amos Schocken was not afraid of the minister’s threats because what was reported was the truth.

“If the government wants to close Haaretz, now is the time to read Haaretz,” the publisher said on its website, Friday (24/11/2023).

The newspaper’s factual reporting was based on a police investigation. The results of the investigation found that Hamas was not aware of the Nova Festival being held near Gaza on October 7, and that it was Israeli military helicopters that opened fire on Hamas militias and festival visitors.

