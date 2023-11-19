loading…

Israeli media reported that destroying Hamas and rescuing the hostages at the same time was impossible. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Army Radio, media related to the Army Israel, reported that Tel Aviv could not possibly destroy Hamas and rescue the hostages in the same mission.

Razi Barkai, from Army Radio, reports; “Carrying out two missions: destroying Hamas and rescuing the hostages at the same time is impossible.”

Army Reserve Gen. Giora Eiland, former head of the Department of Operations, said: “Hamas as an organization has not disintegrated, not only because its leadership is still there, but also because its goal is very simple: to survive and persevere.”

“As long as they continue to persist and hold some of the hostages, it is assumed that Israel will at some stage be forced to stop due to international pressure or other reasons; “Therefore, this battle is still at its peak,” he said, as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Sunday (19/11/2023).

The Arab affairs correspondent for Israel’s Channel 13, Zvi Yehezkeli, emphasized that Hamas was not in trouble. “And you will not find any senior (Hamas) leaders under al-Shifa Hospital.”

For 42 days, the Israeli occupation army has launched devastating attacks on Gaza, leaving more than 11,500 people martyred, including 4,710 children and 3,160 women, and 29,800 people injured, 70 percent of whom are children and women, according to Palestinian officials .

