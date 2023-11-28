loading…

Israeli journalists assess that their country has fallen into Hamas’s trap by agreeing to a ceasefire. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Islamic resistance group Hamas and the leader in Gaza Strip Yahya Sinwar, has manipulated Israel in recent days in connection with the humanitarian pause. This was revealed by the military correspondent of the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Yossi Yehoshua, said

Yehoshua added that Hamas was determining the terms of the agreement with Israel and the number of Palestinians to be freed, as well as the identities of the Israeli prisoners of war it wanted to free.

“Our enemies are looking at us from all sides to see how we behave and how we prefer a ceasefire to continuing fighting in exchange for the recovery of a small number of kidnapped people. “This does not serve as a deterrent, and this happened after the soldiers had recovered from the shock they experienced on October 7,” he said as quoted by Middle East Monitor, Tuesday (28/11/2023).

Yehoshua asked why the occupying army did not launch a major ground offensive against Khan Younis and Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip at the same time as it launched its attack on northern Gaza.

“Many officers wonder: If we don’t attack the southern Gaza Strip after 50 days of war, when will this happen?” he said, noting the “moments of humiliation” Israel experienced on Saturday when Hamas decided to delay the release of the second wave of prisoners.

He quoted a military forum which said that the war would not produce results if Israel did not occupy Rafah and did not control the border with Egypt. After taking control of Rafah, Israel had to threaten to cut off all lifelines in Gaza if all prisoners of war were not released.

As is known, Israel and Hamas agreed to a four-day ceasefire with an agreement to release the hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Under the terms of the current deal, Hamas will free a total of 50 Israeli women and children held hostage in Gaza. There is no limit in the agreement on the number of foreigners who can be released.

An Israeli government spokesman said the number of hostages still being held in Gaza as of Monday was 184, including 14 foreigners and 80 Israelis with dual citizenship.