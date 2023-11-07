loading…

IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said the Israeli military is ready and able to act against any country in the Middle East that seeks to harm Israel. Photo/IDF Spokespersons Unit

TEL AVIV – Chief of Staff of the Defense Force Israel (IDF) Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi said the military is ready and able to act against any country in the Middle East that seeks to harm Israel.

Halevi made the comments during a visit to the F-35 Adir stealth fighter jet squadron on Monday.

He said that the Israeli military had hit Hamas hard in Gaza, but was also ready to act on other fronts, if necessary.

“This unit knows how to get anywhere in the Middle East. “I had the honor of seeing F-35 fighter jets supporting troops from a distance of 200 meters,” said Halevi, as quoted by Ynet, Tuesday (7/11/2023).

The general added that the F-35 squadron’s advanced capabilities have enabled the Israeli military to combat Hamas in Gaza in a way never before seen in the IDF.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also confirmed the IDF’s further operational plans in the Gaza Strip and its northern territories.

“I have just approved plans for additional IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip. Military actions in recent days have been impressive. “The combination of Air Force and Army units left the Gaza Strip shaken,” he said.

“This effort produced extraordinary results, namely the eradication of Hamas and its field commanders. A few days ago, the military eliminated Hamas battalion and company commanders, some of whom had only been replaced two days ago, and were also removed. “The IDF war machine is working at full strength,” added Gallant.

“Yahya Sinwar hid in his bunker and let his field commanders die in battle. However, Israeli commanders led on the front lines, achieved results, and followed the troops.”

Yahya Sinwar is Hamas’ operational leader in Gaza. He is one of several high-ranking Hamas officials being hunted by the Israeli military and intelligence after the October 7 attack.

Separately, the IDF claimed that Israeli Air Force fighter jets in coordination with the Shin Bet and the Directorate of Military Intelligence targeted and eliminated Hamas commander Wael Assefa, who led the organization’s division in central Gaza.

According to the IDF and Shin Bet, Assefa was involved in sending Hamas Navy commandos into Israeli territory in a deadly attack on October 7, and planned further terror attacks afterward.

In the past week, Israeli fighter jets targeted around 450 Hamas targets, including military compounds, observation posts, anti-tank firing positions and other terror infrastructure.

