Israeli tanks enter the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – Israeli troops have reached Rashid Street, which runs along the Gaza coast, thus dividing the Palestinian territory in two.

This news was revealed by local authorities. Fierce fighting continues to rage between Israeli troops and Hamas fighters. So far Israel has killed more than 9,000 Palestinians.

Tensions are also rising in the West Bank. A 29-year-old Israeli reservist was killed in the northern part of the West Bank on Thursday, local authorities said.

Documentation: Settlers set fire to shops and cars at the entrance to the village of Deir Sharaf in the Nablus area, the documentation from a little over an hour ago pic.twitter.com/2YUVb7UMCa — B’Tselem B’Tselem (@btselem) November 2, 2023

The man was shot in his car while driving to his home in the Einav neighborhood.

According to the Times of Israel, the IDF described the incident as a “terror attack,” and was searching for the gunman.

Israeli media cited reports that settlers responded to the killing of the reservists by burning Palestinian property, including shops and olive groves, in the nearby village of Deir Sharf.

Meanwhile, the United States (US) House of Representatives on Thursday passed a bill supported by the Republican Party that would provide aid amounting to USD 14.3 billion to Israel.

However, the legislation will be rejected in the Democratic-controlled Senate, as it ties funding for Israel to some spending cuts at home and does not provide additional funding for Ukraine.

The White House also vowed to veto the bill, arguing, “The bill further politicizes our support and treats one ally differently than another.”

(she)