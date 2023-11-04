loading…

Israel destroys homes of Hamas leaders. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – An Israeli drone has fired a missile at the home of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Gaza, which is currently outside the enclave. This was reported by Al-Aqsa Radio.

It was not clear whether any of his family members were at home when the attack occurred. Haniyeh has been outside the Gaza Strip since 2019, living between Turkey and Qatar.

In a televised speech on Wednesday, Haniyeh accused Israel of “carrying out a barbaric massacre of unarmed civilians”.

Meanwhile, the BBC reported the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had killed “dozens” of Hamas members and destroyed more of the group’s infrastructure over the past few days.

It said Hamas launched “multiple attack attempts” against IDF troops from tunnels and military compounds in the north of the Gaza Strip.

IDF soldiers engaged in a firefight with 15 Hamas members and killed several of them. The IDF also destroyed three of the group’s observation posts with tank fire.

Also overnight, the IDF launched an offensive in southern Gaza, where its armored and engineering corps “encountered cells of Hamas fighters emerging from tunnels.” In response, soldiers fired bullets at the group and killed them.

The IDF said it had surrounded Gaza City, and killed ten senior Hamas leaders equivalent in rank to battalion or brigade commanders who had planned the deadly attack on October 7 that killed 1,400 Israelis.

They also confirmed they had hit an ambulance they said was being used by Hamas agents.

The IDF did not mention airstrikes in this update, but they have continued to bomb the Gaza Strip in the four weeks since the Hamas attack, and say they have dropped 10,000 munitions on Gaza City alone.

(ahm)