Suara.com – Israel’s Finance Minister, Bezalel Smotrich, emphasized that there is no permit for fuel to enter Gaza, no matter the situation.

Smotrich stated, “After the war, Gaza will remain under Israeli control,” without providing further explanation.

Since the conflict began on October 7, quoted from Anadolu, Israel has blocked the supply of fuel, electricity and strictly limited the supply of water, food and medicine to Gaza.

On Saturday (4/11/2023), the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 47 aid trucks had arrived through the Egypt-Gaza crossing in Rafah, but fuel was still prohibited from entering the Palestinian territory.

The UN and international organizations have warned that fuel shortages will have a negative impact, especially on hospitals which need fuel to run generators after power supplies were cut last month.

Hospitals, bakeries and drinking water systems are unable to operate due to fuel shortages, worsening the humanitarian situation in the besieged Palestinian territory.

UN officials have asked Israel repeatedly to allow fuel into Gaza, and stressed that “hospitals should not be targeted in a conflict.”

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has highlighted the urgency to “immediately deliver food, fuel and water to Gaza.”