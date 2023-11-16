loading…

Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – The Israeli military said on Thursday (16/11/2023) that their fighter jets had bombarded the residence of the leader of the Hamas group, Ismail Haniyeh, in Gaza.

“Last night, (Israeli army) fighter jets attacked the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, Head of the Hamas Political Bureau, which is used as terrorist infrastructure and is a frequent meeting point for senior Hamas leaders to direct terror attacks against Israeli civilians and (Israeli soldiers),” the statement read. Israeli military.

“During the takeover of Al-Shati camp, (Israeli military) forces discovered and destroyed the Hamas Navy weapons cache, which contained diving equipment, explosive devices and weapons.”

The Israeli military added that its forces attacked Gaza militiamen and found weapons including explosive belts, explosive barrels, RPGs, anti-tank missiles, communications equipment and intelligence documents.

Hamas has not commented on the Israeli military’s claims.

Furthermore, the Israeli military said they carried out a targeted operation at al-Shifa Hospital.

Palestine News Agency; WAFA, reported on Thursday that Israeli forces raided al-Shifa Hospital for the second time within 24 hours.

Local sources said that Israeli bulldozers and tanks stormed the medical complex from the western entrance overnight, while Israeli tanks surrounded al-Shifa Hospital with military tanks for the past week.

