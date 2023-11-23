loading…

Israeli fighter jets shot down a cruise missile allegedly fired by Yemen’s Houthi group. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – A missile from a fighter jet Israel has downed a cruise missile fired towards the south of the Jewish state on Wednesday. This attack was allegedly carried out by the Yemeni Houthi group.

“Following reports of infiltration by enemy aircraft near the southern Red Sea resort of Eilat, an Israeli fighter jet successfully intercepted a cruise missile launched towards Israel,” the Israeli military said in a statement reported by AFP, Thursday (23/11/ 2023).

“No infiltration into Israeli territory was identified,” the statement continued.

The cruise missile attack came after Yemen’s Houthi group on Sunday hijacked a cargo ship linked to Israel and took 25 crew members hostage. They also threatened to target Israeli ships as a defense against the Palestinian people in Gaza in the Israel-Hamas war.

The Houthi group, which describes itself as part of a “resistance axis” of Iran’s allies and proxies, has launched a series of drones and missiles towards Israel.

They said the seizure of the Galaxy Leader cargo ship was retaliation for Israel’s brutal war in Gaza.

The Gaza war was sparked by a Hamas attack on October 7 that killed 1,200 people and took around 240 hostages.

Israel then responded by bombarding Gaza almost non-stop. More than 14,000 people have been killed in Israeli air bombardment and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, according to the Hamas-run government in Gaza.

(but)