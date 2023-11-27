loading…

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Benjamin Netanyahu is considered to have a “strange symbiosis” with the Palestinian militant group Hamas which has ruled Gaza during the decades he served as Israeli prime minister (PM).

The Washington Post (WaPo) reported this on Sunday (26/11/2023), citing a number of experts related to Israel.

Netanyahu reportedly considers Hamas useful in stalling the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and disrupting the creation of a Palestinian state, the newspaper claims.

“Netanyahu, who led Israel uninterruptedly between 2009 and 2020 and then returned to power in December 2022, has repeatedly vowed to destroy Hamas during his tenure but instead implemented policies that helped the group maintain its control over the enclave,” the report said. United States (US) media.

“The Israeli prime minister’s cabinet approved the transfer of money from Qatar that was used to pay public salaries in Gaza, improve local infrastructure, and even fund Hamas operations,” the Washington Post reported.

According to the Washington Post, under Netanyahu, Israel also agreed to periodic prisoner releases which allegedly also benefited Hamas.

“In the last ten years, Netanyahu has sought to block any attempts to destroy Hamas in Gaza,” Israeli historian Adam Raz, who studies relations between the prime minister and the Hamas group, told WaPo.

Raz called it a “strange alliance” that could possibly end with Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on Israel and subsequent Israeli military operations in Gaza.

“The aim of Netanyahu’s policies is allegedly to divide the Palestinian people, allowing Hamas to control Gaza and allowing its rivals from the Palestinian Authority to control the West Bank. The conflict between the two groups makes a negotiated two-state solution impossible,” claims the Washington Post.