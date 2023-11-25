loading…

Thai officials (four left) with 10 Thai citizens freed by Hamas from Gaza are at an Israeli medical center. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – The Israeli citizen handed over by Hamas on Friday (24/11/2023) appears to be in good health, according to local medical officials.

The Palestinian rebel group also released ten Thai citizens and one Filipino, while Israel released 39 Palestinian prisoners.

The exchange is part of a deal reached earlier this week, in which 50 Israeli women and children will be exchanged for 150 Palestinian prisoners.

The Israeli military has also temporarily halted its operations against fighters in Gaza, and the ceasefire is expected to last for four days.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday evening, Schneider Children’s Medical Center CEO Efrat Bron-Harlev said the four children and four women, admitted to the facility, were in good physical condition.

“They are currently undergoing medical and emotional examinations,” he said, asking the press to respect the privacy of the freed hostages.

The five other Israelis who were released, and are under observation at Wolfson Medical Center, are also said to be feeling well.

Thailand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Kemlu) reported that the ten released Thai captives, most of whom were agricultural workers, would fly home after spending 48 hours under medical supervision.

The Thai government revealed that 20 more of its citizens are still being held by Hamas.