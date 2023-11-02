loading…

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday said Hamas must die or surrender unconditionally in the war in the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Defense Minister Israel Yoav Gallant on Wednesday said Hamas must die or surrender unconditionally in a war waged by both sides in Gaza Strip .

“There is no third option,” stressed Gallant in his televised speech, addressed to the militant group that controls Gaza, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (2/11/2023).

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to continue the offensive until victory over Hamas.

Israel has pounded Gaza since an attack on October 7 when Hamas gunmen stormed across the border and killed more than 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and kidnapped more than 230 others.

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip said on Wednesday that 8,805 people had been killed since the war with Israel erupted on October 7.

The dead included 3,648 children while 22,219 people were injured, a Health Ministry statement said.

The humanitarian toll has sparked a global reaction, with aid groups and the UN warning time is running out as many of the region’s 2.4 million people have no access to food, water, fuel and medicine.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday called for the protection of civilians caught up in the conflict between Israel and Hamas and stressed the need for proportionality and precautionary measures by all parties.