Smoke rises after the Israeli Army launched an artillery attack on the city of Yerine, southern Lebanon, on November 10, 2023. Photo/Bilal Kashmar/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – Israeli authorities said on Monday (11/13/2023), an Israeli citizen died from injuries he suffered in an attack by the Lebanese Hezbollah group the previous day.

The Anadolu Agency news agency reported that Israel Army Radio identified the deceased as Shalom Aboudi (56), an employee of an Israeli electricity company.

Aboudi was reportedly on duty repairing power lines damaged by previous Hezbollah attacks when the incident occurred.

The attack involving anti-tank missiles also resulted in six other Israeli citizens suffering injuries.

The latest Hezbollah attack took place in the Israeli settlement of Dovev, which is located near the Lebanese border.

Tensions flared along the border between Israel and Lebanon amid exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

This was the deadliest clash since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

More than 70 Hezbollah fighters have been killed in clashes with Israeli forces along the border region since October 8, 2023.

Hezbollah’s attacks on Israeli territory are part of solidarity with Palestinian fighters who are fighting against the Zionist regime.

