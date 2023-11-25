loading…

A cargo ship belonging to an Israeli billionaire was attacked by an Iranian-made combat drone in the Indian Ocean as the Gaza war temporarily stopped. Photo/MarineTraffic.com

TEL AVIV – A container ship owned by a billionaire Israel attacked by an Iranian-made Shahed-136 combat drone in the Indian Ocean on Friday. The drone exploded along with the bomb it was carrying.

The attack was revealed by a United States (US) defense official on Saturday (25/11/2023).

The Shahed-136 drone struck the CMA CGM Symi as global shipping increasingly comes under fire amid Hamas’ weeks-long war with Israel, which threatens to turn into a wider regional conflict.

It comes even as a temporary ceasefire has halted the war in Gaza to secure the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel.

The U.S. defense official, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters, said the Maltese-flagged ship was attacked by an Iranian-made drone while in international waters. The drone exploded, causing damage to the ship but not injuring any of its crew.

“We continue to monitor the situation closely,” the official said. The official declined to explain why the US military believes Iran was behind the attack.

Al-Mayadeen, a pan-Arab satellite channel politically aligned with the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, also reported that an Israeli ship was targeted in the Indian Ocean.

The channel cited anonymous sources for its report, which was later picked up by Iranian media.

CMA CGM, a major freight forwarder based in Marseille, France, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. However, the crew acted as if they believed the ship faced a threat.