Residents flee to southern Gaza on Jalan Salahudin, Bureij, Gaza Strip, November 8 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – The number of Palestinian civilians fleeing the fighting zone in northern Gaza is increasing as Israel’s air and ground attacks there intensify.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Wednesday (8/11/2023) that around 15,000 people fled on Tuesday, compared with 5,000 on Monday and 2,000 on Sunday.

Gaza’s densely populated northern areas, particularly Gaza City and the densely packed urban refugee camps nearby, are the focus of Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas.

Hamas is a militant group that has ruled Gaza for 16 years.

Now Israel’s aggression against Gaza has entered its second month, after the Hamas attack on October 7 2023 in southern Israel.

The number of Palestinians killed in the war exceeded 10,500, including more than 4,300 children, according to the Hamas Ministry of Health in Gaza.

In the Zionist-occupied West Bank, more than 160 Palestinians have died in Israeli violence and attacks.

More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Hamas attack on October 7 that started the fighting, and 242 hostages were taken from Israel to Gaza by Hamas.

