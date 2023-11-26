loading…

The Israeli army promised to continue attacks after the ceasefire. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel’s military chief said on Saturday that Israeli forces would resume attacks on the Gaza Strip as soon as the temporary humanitarian pause with Hamas ends. On the other hand, Hamas also promised to prepare a surprise to respond to Israel’s attack.

“We will immediately return to maneuvers in Gaza, eliminating Hamas and applying significant pressure to free the majority of hostages held in Gaza,” Chief of General Staff Herzi Halevi told the Israel Broadcasting Corporation.

“We have completed the procedures for returning the first batch of women and children hostages held by Hamas on Friday. “Today (Saturday), and a few hours later, I hope the second wave will arrive,” he added.

Israel and Hamas exchanged 24 Israelis and foreigners for 39 Palestinians from Israeli prisons on Friday, the first day of a four-day humanitarian pause.

Under an agreement between the warring parties, the hostages and detainees will be released in stages over four days.

Israel launched a major military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack carried out by Hamas on October 7.

Since then, the disease has killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and more than 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the region.

Meanwhile, Ismail Haniyeh, leader of the Palestinian militant group Hamas, said the group was committed to the ceasefire and hostage exchange agreement as long as Israel was also committed.

“The victims of the war in Gaza are the price of freedom, liberation and independence,” said Haniyeh, reported by Al Arabiya.

Fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas stopped on Friday for the first time in seven weeks in a temporary ceasefire ahead of plans to release Israeli hostages held by the militants in exchange for jailed Palestinians.

No major bombings, artillery strikes or rocket attacks were reported, although Hamas and Israel have both accused each other of sporadic shelling and other abuses. Both said the war would resume at full speed as soon as the ceasefire was completed.

(ahm)