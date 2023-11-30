loading…

Israeli soldiers patrol near the Gaza border in Nir Oz, Israel, on October 24, 2023. Photo/Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency

TEL AVIV – Israeli news site Ynet revealed details about fighting in Gaza that led to the dismissal of a company commander and his deputy in the Israeli army.

The report quoted soldiers as saying, “We received hellfire from all directions.”

Ynet added, “The fighting that occurred at the start of the ground offensive took the occupying army by surprise. Soldiers prepared for confrontation, anticipating a small number of fighters but faced hellish fire from machine guns, small arms and RPG rounds launched by dozens of fighters from various directions.”

The Israeli soldiers explained, “The situation quickly turned into a rescue battle,” due to injuries suffered by the group ambushed by the resistance.

“Preparations for the battle were not carried out properly,” Israeli soldiers said.

They emphasized, “If the company commander does not take the decision to withdraw, this will end in casualties.”

The Israeli army denied accusations that the air cover provided was insufficient during the fighting, and attributed the loss of control in the fighting to “insufficient performance.”

