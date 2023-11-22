loading…

Israeli soldiers show tunnels near Al Shifa Hospital, a Hamas hideout. Photo/Reuters

GAZA TRACK – Soldier Israel shows the reinforced tunnel next to Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza Strip on Wednesday local time. Inside the tunnel are bathrooms, a kitchen and an air-conditioned meeting room which is said to function as a command post for Hamas fighters.

The tunnel opening, which is about two meters high, can be accessed through an open hole in the courtyard of the hospital complex, which was once filled with tens of thousands of Palestinian civilians, who the Israeli army claims served as human shields from the war.

“That’s how they survive because they use hospitals as human shields that protect them,” said Colonel Elad Tsuri, commander of the Israeli armored brigade that discovered the tunnels.

“And here they can stay for a long time. “There are rooms with AC in them,” he added as quoted by Channel News Asia, Thursday (23/11/2023).

Israel has long accused Hamas of using the Al-Shifa Hospital compound as a command and control center as part of a broader strategy that seeks to hide its forces among the civilian population.

Hamas and hospital officials have denied the accusations and the hospital site has been at the center of accusations of war crimes on both sides, with Palestinians accusing Israel of targeting the hospital and Israel saying the site is being used to shelter armed fighters.

The journalists were driven in Israeli military vehicles to a hospital complex in the northern Gaza Strip past buildings destroyed or vacated during Israel’s nearly seven-week invasion of the Palestinian enclave.

Decorated with arches, the tunnel is a sturdy structure lined with stone and concrete. Army guards used flashlights to light the way in the darkness and revealed a small kitchen, a bathroom equipped with a toilet and sink behind a closed door, as well as a room large enough for a meeting with two metal beds.

“We assume there is another way out that they are preparing. “It’s not open yet and we believe there is a road to the city from here,” Tsuri said.