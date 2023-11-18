loading…

The Israeli army prohibited Palestinians from praying at the Al Aqsa Mosque. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israeli forces in occupied East Jerusalem have used tear gas and water cannons against Palestinians trying to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque to pray, especially Friday prayers.

Israel’s restrictions have caused a drastic decline in the number of pilgrims in recent weeks, from around 60,000 pilgrims a week to just 4,000.

“Many Palestinians are staying home due to tight restrictions on their movement and what they call Israel’s collective punishment,” said Al Jazeera’s Sara Khairat in occupied East Jerusalem.

“Local residents here say they want peace, but that is impossible as long as Israel maintains its occupation.”

Then, according to Anadolu, for six consecutive weeks, the Israeli government imposed strict restrictions on Palestinians, prohibiting them from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem for Friday prayers, leaving the mosque empty.

An official at the Waqf Department in Jerusalem told Anadolu that only around 4,000 Palestinians, most of them elderly, managed to reach mosques for Friday prayers – down sharply from the usual 50,000 people.

The official, who asked not to be named, added that the mosque appeared empty due to Israel’s tight control of the streets.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that Israeli troops had been heavily deployed in occupied East Jerusalem, especially in the Old City and the entrance to the mosque.

Hundreds of Palestinians were forced to perform Friday prayers in the streets near the Old City area after being banned from entering the mosque itself.