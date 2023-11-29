loading…

Trucks carrying fuel and food aid cross into the Gaza Strip via the Rafah border with Egypt on November 24, 2023. Photo/Abed Rahim Khatib/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – The Israeli army prevented fuel trucks from reaching northern Gaza, according to a statement from the Palestinian Red Crescent Society on Tuesday (28/11/2023).

Anadolu Agency reported earlier that the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said they were in the process of bringing fuel trucks, in addition to 31 humanitarian aid trucks containing food, water and relief materials, to Gaza City and the northern part of the enclave via Israeli checkpoints dividing the Strip. Gaza north from south.

The fuel trucks will improve the operations of Palestinian Red Crescent ambulances operating in the northern Gaza Strip.

Israel’s action to prevent fuel trucks from entering northern Gaza risks stopping the operations of the Palestinian Red Crescent due to running out of fuel.

Qatar announced a deal late Monday to extend its four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza by two additional days, during which further prisoner exchanges will take place.

Israel launched a major military campaign in the Gaza Strip following a cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7.

Since then, Israeli colonial forces have killed more than 16,000 Palestinians, including 6,150 children and 4,000 women, according to health authorities in the enclave. The official death toll in Israel stands at 1,200.

(she)