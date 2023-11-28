Hostages freed by Hamas

The Israeli army: hostages handed over by Hamas to the Red Cross

The hostages that Hamas must hand over to the Israeli authorities today are already in the hands of the Red Cross. This was announced by the IDF quoted by the Haaretz newspaper.

MO: Israeli army: we will resume the offensive after the ceasefire

The Israeli army will resume its offensive to dismantle Hamas immediately after the ceasefire. The IDF chief of staff, Herzl Halevi, said this, according to Haaretz. “The ceasefire did not happen in this agreement except for the pressure exerted by the IDF. We have no intention, desire or willingness to stop this effort before bringing all the hostages back.” “We will return – he added – to create enormous pressure to bring back as many prisoners as possible as quickly as possible, every last one. We have a duty to fight and put our lives in danger so that they can return and live in safety in their homes,” Halevi said.

The truce in Gaza is on, 24 hostages freed: but the relief will be short-lived

For the first time since October 7th there was talk of joy. In Israel and Gaza. Joy for the hostages freed by Hamas and for prisoners released in exchange. But it is a precarious and temporary joy, like the four-day truce that allowed the agreement to be signed, which offers a minimum of relief to the inhabitants of Gaza who until now have been besieged and bombed incessantly.

S24 hostages were freed (13 Israelis, ten Thais and one Filipino), delivered yesterday by Hamas to the International Committee of the Red Cross in Gaza and brought back to Israel via Egypt. In exchange, Israel released 39 detained Palestinian women and children. Among the hostages released by Hamas are four children, including one aged two, and six elderly women. “Their physical condition is good and they are currently undergoing a medical and psychological evaluation,” said the director of the Schneider Children’s Medical Center, Efrat Bron-Harlev, who welcomed them. In Tel Aviv, the smiling faces of the freed hostages were projected on the facade of the Art Museum, with the writing: “I have returned home”. But many relatives of the hostages think above all of their loved ones still detained in Gaza. “I’m happy to have found my family. Feeling joy is allowed and it’s allowed to shed a tear. It’s human. But I won’t celebrate, not until the last hostages return home”, said Yoni Asher, who was able to hug his wife Doron and his two daughters aged two and four. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is considering release of hostages a prerequisite for any ceasefire, he said he was determined to “bring them all back” to Israel.The army estimates that 240 people were kidnapped by Hamas on October 7.

The agreement – obtained thanks to the mediation of Qatar, Egypt and the United States – provides for a renewable four-day truce between Israel and Hamas, during which 50 hostages held in Gaza, as well as 150 Palestinians held in Israel, must be released. Following the liberation of the first 39, there were scenes of jubilation in the occupied West Bank. The liberated Palestinians were greeted by heroes in the camps of Beitunia and Nablus. In East Jerusalem, occupied by Israel since 1967, any celebration around the freed prisoners is prohibited. “I am happy, but my liberation came at the cost of the blood of martyrs,” said Marah Bakir, 24, eight of whom are in prison for the attempted murder of an Israeli border guard. “I spent the end of my childhood and adolescence in prison, far from my parents and their hugs, but that’s how it is with a state that oppresses us and leaves none of us alone,” she added.

By dawn on Friday, when the incessant air attacks that had lasted nearly 50 days had calmed down, as well as the firing of rockets from Gaza towards Israel, tens of thousands of Palestinians displaced in the south of the Strip had already collected their belongings to return to their villages. Omar Jibrine, 16, had taken refuge with eight other members of his family at Nasser Hospital in the town of Khan Younes. A quarter of an hour before the truce even came into force, he took the road towards his village, a few kilometers away: “I’m going home”, he told AFP. But as cars and carts started moving, leaflets in Arabic dropped from the sky by the Israeli army warned: “The war is not over yet.” “Returning to the North is prohibited.” The army considers the northern Gaza Strip, from where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled south, as a combat zone protecting Hamas’ infrastructure. “Taking control of the northern Gaza Strip is the first step in a long war and we are preparing for the next stages,” Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

Since October 9, Israel has placed the territory, already subject to the Israeli blockade since 2007, in a state of “total siege”, disrupting supplies of electricity, water, food, medicine and fuel. The truce is expected to allow more aid convoys to enter the small, overpopulated territory where 1.7 million of the 2.4 million people have been displaced by the war, according to the United Nations. On Friday, 200 trucks loaded with aid entered Gaza, according to the Israeli Defense Ministry’s department responsible for civil affairs in Gaza. This is the “largest humanitarian convoy” since the beginning of the war, underlined the United Nations agency responsible for humanitarian coordination (OCHA). Furthermore, again according to Ocha, 129 thousand liters of fuel were brought across the border. But the truce remains “insufficient” to bring the necessary aid, underlined international NGOs, who called for a real ceasefire.

