The Israeli army has arrested the director of al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in the besieged Gaza Strip, Muhammad Abu Salmiya. Photo/The Strits Times

GAZA TRACK – Soldier Israel has arrested the director of al-Shifa Hospital, the largest medical complex in Gaza Strip the besieged

“Hospital director Muhammad Abu Salmiya was detained for questioning following evidence indicating that Shifa Hospital, under his direct management, was functioning as a Hamas command and control center,” the Israeli military said in a statement as quoted by Al Jazeera, Friday (24/11 /2023).

Palestinian health officials confirmed the arrest and said another doctor and two nurses were also detained.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said it wanted an explanation from the World Health Organization (WHO), as medical workers were traveling in a WHO convoy with patients when they were stopped and detained by Israeli forces.

“The World Health Organization has not sent us any report to explain the situation including the number and names of those detained,” said Ashraf al-Qudra, a health ministry spokesman.

He said the ministry had decided to stop coordinating with WHO on the evacuation until they sent a report explaining what happened.

In a statement, Hamas said it “strongly condemns” the arrest of Salmiya and his colleagues, and called on the International Committee of the Red Cross and other international organizations to work toward their “immediate release.”

“A few days before the arrest, two Palestinian paramedics had been arrested by Israeli occupation forces,” said Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from southern Gaza on Thursday.