Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu. Photo/Los Angeles Times

TEL AVIV – Israel will clean the mosques and schools in Gaza Strip from the “poisonous” ideology after the war with Hamas end. This was revealed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the owner of the social media platform X, Elon Musk, in an interview on Monday.

The Israeli prime minister pointed to the wealthy Gulf states as examples of Muslim countries that have been “radicalized.”

Speaking to Musk in an interview broadcast live on X, Netanyahu said that the destruction of Hamas would be a precursor to more systemic change in Gaza.

“We must demilitarize Gaza after the destruction of Hamas. “We have to deradicalize Gaza, and that will take time,” he said.

“Especially working in mosques and schools, that’s where children absorb their values. And then we have to rebuild Gaza,” he added as quoted from RT, Wednesday (29/11/2023).

Throughout Israel’s seven-week air and ground campaign in the Palestinian enclave, Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that Hamas will be gone by the time the operation ends. However, he is not yet so sure about the region’s future.

While some in his government have called for wholesale ethnic cleansing and occupation of the region, the Israeli prime minister said earlier this month that there should be a civilian government there, without explaining whether that government would be run by the Palestinian Authority or another political group.

Expanding on his vision of a “deradicalized” Gaza, Netanyahu told Musk that: “You must first get rid of this poisonous regime, as you did in Germany, as you did in Japan in World War II.”