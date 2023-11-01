loading…

Leaked Israeli documents reveal that the Zionist military wants to expel 2.3 million Gazans to Sinai, Egypt. The plan angered Cairo. Photo/REUTERS

CAIRO – A leaked planning document Israel revealed that the Zionist military intends to expel 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza to the Sinai region, Egypt.

The plan sparked anger from Cairo. Egyptian Prime Minister (PM) Mostafa Madbouly believes that this plan is the same as handing over the Gaza problem faced by Israel to Egypt.

PM Madbouly said his country was ready to “sacrifice millions of lives for a grain of sand” on the Sinai peninsula.

“Egypt will never allow anything to be forced,” said Madbouly, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Wednesday (1/11/2023).

He added that regional problems would not be solved by “sacrificing” countries.

Madbouly’s comments came in a speech during a visit to al-Arish in northern Sinai.

The comments came after WikiLeaks leaked documents reporting a draft of the Israeli Intelligence Ministry’s wartime proposal to move the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million residents to Sinai.

By vacating the Gaza Strip, the Zionist military intends to carry out clean-up operations against Hamas smoothly.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office downplayed the leaked documents and only considered it a hypothesis.

Nevertheless, the plan has deepened Egypt’s long-standing fears that Israel wants to make Gaza an Egyptian problem, and revived Palestinian memories of their greatest trauma — the expulsion of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during the creation of the State of Israel in 1948.