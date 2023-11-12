loading…

Israel vows to continue attacking Gaza to defeat Hamas, even if it means fighting the world. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – The leaders in charge of directing the war Israel in Gaza, Palestine, on Saturday (11/11/2023), vowing to continue military attacks aimed at defeating Hamas.

It will not be stopped even if Israel has to stand against the world.

In a joint press conference, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Benny Gantz, a member of the war cabinet, rejected growing international criticism regarding the civilian costs of Israel’s war on Gaza.

Instead, they urged Western leaders to provide support to the Jewish state because its victory would mean victory for the entire free world.

Netanyahu also indicated that Israel would oppose returning the Palestinian Authority to control of Gaza after the war – which is the goal of the United States (US).

Israel’s refusal to stop this war came after several countries expressed concern over the worsening humanitarian situation and the fall in civilian casualties in the Gaza Strip.

On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged that more action be taken to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure humanitarian aid reaches them, saying, “too many Palestinians have been killed during the war.”

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that there was “no justification” for Israel’s bombing of babies and women in Gaza. He repeated his call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

“There is no reason to do this. That and no legitimacy. So we urge Israel to stop,” Macron told the BBC.

In a press conference late Saturday, Netanyahu urged world support for his opposition to a ceasefire that does not include the return of hundreds of hostages held in Gaza by Hamas.