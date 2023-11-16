loading…

Mercenaries from Spain took action in the Gaza war because they were recruited by Israel. Photo/El Mundo/Press TV

GAZA – The Israeli army has reportedly hired foreign mercenaries, including a notorious Spanish group, for use in the brutal war in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Israel uses mercenaries because many of its soldiers are reluctant to be assigned to the war zone in Gaza because they are afraid of dying. Apart from that, Israel also wants to minimize the number of casualties from its soldiers so that it is not cold to say that it has lost a lot of soldiers killed.

Apart from that, Israel also knows the strength of Hamas, which has many deadly traps, so they need experienced soldiers. Israel also acknowledged that the use of mercenaries showed the weakness of its army.

El Mundo, a major Spanish newspaper, interviewed Pedro Diaz Flores, a well-known Spanish mercenary, who said “many” mercenary groups had joined the Israeli army and paid them “very well.”

“So I came for the economy, for the money. They pay very well, they offer good equipment and the work is quiet. “The cost is USD 4,187 or IDR 64 million per week, not including complementary missions,” he said about his motives for joining the Israeli forces.

Pedro Diaz Flores previously fought alongside neo-Nazis in Ukraine after Russia began a special military operation in the country’s Donbas region last year.

“We only provide security support to weapons convoys or Israeli armed forces in the Gaza Strip. “We are not fighting Hamas directly, nor are we involved in any offensive operations,” he claimed.

“We are responsible for checkpoint security and access control on the Gaza and Jordan borders. There are many PMCs (private military companies) here and they share the work. “Traditionally they guard the border terminal between Eliat and Aqaba,” he added.

This comes as speculation emerged last month that mercenaries stationed in Ukraine were starting to join the Israeli military, as the West’s focus shifted from Ukraine to Israel.