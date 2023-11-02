loading…

Israel uses AI to target Hamas positions. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – The Israel Defense Army (IDF) has hit more than 11,000 targets in Gaza since the war began on October 7.

Furthermore, a senior Israeli intelligence agency official said that on the first day of the invasion last week, a highly sophisticated artificial intelligence (AI)-led target bank helped IDF fighters target and destroy 150 tunnel targets in one day.

In contrast to the past, 90% of targets were achieved thanks to the combined efforts of AI and hundreds of IDF intelligence pieces generated and achieved in real-time.

Although IDF intelligence has been using forms of AI for a long time, the program took a big leap in 2019.

Despite major advances, senior intelligence officials say this is the first time AI target banking units have been used for a major ground invasion, with multiple units maneuvering in a hostile urban area simultaneously.

In the past, the intelligence unit has helped facilitate various airstrike-fueled conflicts with Gaza.

These AI intelligence units were critical to the IDF’s initial success in perfecting most of Hamas’ attacks before they began maneuvering to attack IDF ground forces.

The unit had to make adjustments in real-time to learn new Hamas tactics, including changing tactics knowing that previous tactics to destroy tunnels, such as in the Gaza conflict in May 2021, had only been partially successful.

The senior official did not reveal what tactical changes had been made, but stressed that the adjustments made would lead to greater success in destroying the Gaza tunnels more permanently.