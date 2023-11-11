Total blackout in Gaza hospitals

There is a total blackout in the Shifa hospital in Gaza City. This was reported by various media, including Al-Arabiya. During the day the hospital had been hit by a missile. The armed forces of the Jewish state specified in the evening that the structure had been hit by mistake by a Palestinian rocket, fired at the Israeli army operating in the area. According to the Palestinian media, relaunched by the Times of Israel, clashes are underway between Israeli armed forces and terrorists in the Strip, including areas near the hospital, where a key Hamas military command is reportedly located.

US-Israel friction over X: “A family’s house demolished”

The friction between the United States and Israel over the war in Gaza also surfaces in X, with a back-and-forth between the US State Department’s office for Palestinian affairs and the Israeli embassy. “The government of Israel destroyed the home of a Palestinian family in response to the actions of their thirteen-year-old son. It is not right that an entire family loses their home due to the actions of one individual,” the Americans wrote. “The context helps to understand,” the embassy responded, underlining that “the thirteen-year-old is a terrorist who murdered an Israeli citizen.”

It is likely that the thirteen-year-old in question is Muhammad Zalbani, who stabbed a policeman to death while he was inspecting a bus last February in East Jerusalem. The young man’s home was located in the refugee area of ​​Shuafat and its destruction, like numerous other civilian homes, is the target of criticism from human rights organizations, according to which the Jewish state is thus carrying out collective punishment of the Palestinian population .

Joint Arab League-Islamic Countries summit

Riyadh will host a joint summit of the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) today. The summits of the two bodies were expected in the Saudi Arabian capital at the weekend, but were expected to be held separately. “The exceptional circumstances underway in Gaza – explains, however, a note from the Foreign Ministry of the Saudi monarchy – have pushed towards an extraordinary joint Arab-Islamic summit”.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Syrian President Bashar Assad are expected at the summit. It will be Raisi’s first trip to Saudi Arabia since a China-brokered rapprochement deal announced in March ended a seven-year breakdown in bilateral relations. Iran is a supporter not only of Hamas but also of Hezbollah and Yemen’s Houthi rebels, who have been at war against a Saudi Arabia-led coalition since 2015.

Riyadh’s note indicates that the most important players in the Middle East agree to publicly support the Palestinians. Since the OIC extends from Africa to Asia, any statement that emerges from Sunday’s summit it could also highlight how support for the Palestinians is growing far beyond the Middle East.

