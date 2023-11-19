loading…

Children are victims of the Gaza war. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel, the United States and Hamas have reached a tentative deal to free dozens of women and children held hostage in Gaza in exchange for a five-day pause in fighting. The news was reported by the Washington Post citing people familiar with the deal.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US officials said no agreement had been reached.

Hostage releases could begin in the next few days, barring any last-minute obstacles, according to people familiar with the details of the six-page agreement.

The Washington Post report comes as Israel appears prepared to expand its offensive against Hamas militants into southern Gaza after airstrikes killed dozens of Palestinians, including civilians reportedly taking shelter in two schools.

Under the agreement, all sides will suspend combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released in batches every 24 hours, the Post reported. Hamas took around 240 people hostage during its Oct. 7 attack on Israeli territory that killed 1,200 people.

Theda is also intended to allow in large amounts of humanitarian aid, the Washington Post added, adding that the outlines of the deal were drawn up during weeks of negotiations in Qatar.

But Netanyahu said at a news conference on Saturday evening: “Regarding the hostages, there are many unfounded rumors, many reports that are not true. I want to be clear: As of now, there is no agreement. But I want to make a promise: When there is something we want to say – we will report it to you.”

A White House spokesman also said Israel and Hamas had not yet reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire, adding that the US was continuing efforts to reach an agreement. Other US officials also said no agreement had been reached.

Previously, Israel promised to destroy Hamas after the October 7 attack. As the conflict entered its seventh week, authorities in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip raised the death toll to 12,300, including 5,000 children.