The Gaza Strip, Palestine, was destroyed by Israeli bombardment. Israel threatens to destroy Beirut, Lebanon, as it did to the Gaza Strip. Photo/REUTERS

TEL AVIV – Defense Minister Israel Yoav Gallant threatened to destroy Beirut, Lebanon, just as Zionist troops did to the Gaza Strip, Palestine.

Gallant said that would happen to Beirut if the Iran-backed Hezbollah group launched a war against Israel.

“If Hezbollah makes a mistake like this here, the ones who will bear the brunt of it will be the Lebanese people first and foremost,” Gallant told Israeli troops on the border between the two countries.

“What we did in Gaza, we can also do in Beirut,” he said again, as quoted by Al Arabiya, Sunday (12/11/2023).

The Hezbollah group said on Saturday that it had used new types of weapons and attacked new targets in Israel in recent days. They also promised that the front in the south against their archenemy would remain active.

This was conveyed by the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in his second speech since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out last October 7.

In his first speech earlier this month, Nasrallah said there was a possibility that fighting on the Lebanese front would turn into a full-blown war.

Nasrallah said that there had been an “increase” in Hezbollah operations along their front lines with Israel.

“There has been a quantitative increase in the number of operations, the size and number of targets, as well as an increase in the types of weapons,” he said in a televised address.

