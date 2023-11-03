loading…

Israel threatens the international community regarding its response to Hamas attacks by bombarding the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Countries that do not support the response Israel against attacks made by Hamas on October 7 was on the militant group’s side in the conflict. That’s the statement issued by the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

“There is no neutrality in this conflict,” stressed Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Hayat as quoted by RT, Friday (3/11/2023).

Speaking at a virtual media conference, Hayat described Israel’s intention to eliminate Hamas as an existential goal. The group’s leader, he said, was planning another massacre on October 7, and another massacre after that, and another massacre after that.

Hayat said Israel had received unprecedented international support following the attack, because no one could look at the atrocity and not understand what they were facing.

“I want to send a very clear message to the international community. “If you don’t condemn Hamas, if you don’t (support) Israel’s right to defend itself, you support Hamas,” he stressed.

“There is no middle ground. You either support Israel or you support Hamas,” he exclaimed.

On October 7, Hamas fighters breached the security wall erected by Israel around Gaza and stormed nearby towns and military bases, killing hundreds of civilians and taking more than 200 people hostage.

Israel responded by encircling the Palestinian enclave and carrying out intensive bombardment for weeks in preparation for a ground offensive.

Although the United States (US) has pledged its support for Israel’s actions, many countries have criticized the response as disproportionate. A humanitarian disaster is unfolding in Gaza, after basic supplies were cut off and amid massive bombing.

This week, Bolivia broke off diplomatic ties with Israel in protest against its military tactics in Gaza. Colombia and Chile have recalled their ambassadors to the Jewish state – a move Israel claims makes them allied with Iran in supporting terrorism. Israel accuses Iran, their archenemy in the region, of being behind Hamas.

(ian)