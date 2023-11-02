loading…

Israel stops sending aid to Gaza, thousands of trucks are stuck in Egypt. Photo/Al Arabiya

CAIRO – Hundreds of trucks carrying international aid supplies are stuck in North Sinai waiting their turn to deliver much-needed food, clothing and medicine to Palestinians in Gaza Strip along with the WHO warning of a disaster condition.

On Tuesday, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inspected the Rafah crossing to follow up on the aid process.

“We reject the ongoing policy of collective punishment against Gaza civilians. “Since the beginning of this conflict, Egypt has worked and moved tirelessly, starting from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and all state institutions, including the Department of Civil Affairs,” said Madbouly as quoted by Al Arabiya, Thursday (2/11/2023).

Dozens of trucks were stopped, waiting for the brief opening of the Rafah crossing to bring aid supplies to civilians who are daily bombarded.

Meanwhile, the situation that has occurred so far has shaken people’s confidence.

“We think the process will be fast, and it won’t take us several days to send aid to Gaza. But we’ve been here for 15 days with little progress. Egypt is not holding back any efforts,” said Reem Ali, an aid volunteer.

Since the crisis began on October 7, only 250 aid trucks have been allowed into Gaza. That’s an average of about 10 trucks every day. Egypt holds Israel responsible for the slow flow of aid.

There are two sides to the Rafah crossing. All trucks passing through Egyptian territory are checked by Israeli authorities before they can access Gaza.