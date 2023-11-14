loading…

Israel spreads lies and misinformation and incitement in preparation for destroying hospitals and killing patients. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Government media office Palestine Of Gaza Strip said that the army Israel spreading lies and providing misinformation and incitement in preparation to destroy hospitals and kill patients.

“The spokesperson for the Israeli occupation army has given a press conference full of lies, in which he showed a video made in a contradictory, unprofessional and illogical manner that clearly shows complicated and fabricated scenes that mislead public opinion, and this including within the framework of a campaign of misinformation and incitement against hospitals,” state media said in a statement on Telegram.

“It was previously proven, based on blueprints, that the occupation lied when it showed images of what it said were resistance tunnel openings, and later revealed that they were storage areas for water and fuel for various departments in the hospital,” the statement continued.

“This is a failed attempt to justify the crimes they committed by bombing the Baptist, Shifa, Indonesia, Rantisi, General Assistance, Al-Quds, and Turkey hospitals, as well as other hospitals, which claimed the lives of hundreds of martyrs and injured civilians, children, and women, as well as failed attempts to justify their killing of the sick and injured, killing medical staff using snipers, opening fire and firing bullets at refugees and targeting ambulances,” the statement read as quoted by Middle East Monitor , Tuesday (14/11/2023).

The government in Gaza considers the Israeli occupation fully responsible for all the stupidity they have committed against hospitals or health institutions in general

Earlier yesterday, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that around Al-Quds Hospital there was heavy gunfire and the presence of Israeli military vehicles. The agency added that its crew was surrounded by sick and injured people, without electricity, water or food.

The organization announced on Sunday that Al-Quds Hospital, which it manages in the Gaza Strip, could not operate due to fuel shortages and power outages.