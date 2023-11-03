loading…

Israel claims to have surrounded the Gaza Strip. Photo/Illustration

GAZA TRACK – Prime Minister (PM) Israel Benjamin Netanyahu said, the Zionist military has surrounded Gaza city, the largest enclave in the region and is continuing to advance.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in a statement on Friday (3/11/2023) said its fighter jets, artillery and navy had struck Hamas targets overnight, killing several militants including Mustafa Dalul, a Hamas commander who it said was directing the fighting in the Gaza Strip as quoted from Reuters.

Hamas itself has not confirmed this.

Meanwhile, as reported by Sky News, the United States (US) has flown surveillance drones in Gaza to search for hostages held by Hamas. This was stated by two US officials.

One of the officials said they had been flying the drone for more than a week.

At least 10 Americans who remain unaccounted for are thought to be among more than 200 people captured by the militant group.

The hostages have been taken to Gaza, where they are believed to be held in Hamas’ extensive network of tunnels.

Gaza health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its offensive on the enclave of 2.3 million people. It was carried out in retaliation for deadly attacks carried out by Hamas militants in southern Israel.

Israel says Hamas killed 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and took more than 240 hostages in attacks on Oct. 7, the deadliest day in the Zionist state’s 75-year history.

(ian)