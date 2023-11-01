loading…

Israel sends warships to the Red Sea after being attacked by missiles by Yemen’s Houthi group. The attack occurred when the Israeli Zionist military was engaged in war against Hamas in Gaza, Palestine. Photo/Jerusalem Post

TEL AVIV – Military Israel sent missile-armed warships to the Red Sea on Wednesday (1/11/2023) after the Jewish state was attacked by drones and long-range missiles by Yemen’s Houthi group.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the Saar-class corvettes were sent to the Red Sea as reinforcements.

Photos and videos distributed by the IDF show Saar-class corvettes patrolling near the Port of Eilat on the Red Sea, which Israel considers a new front as the war against Hamas rages in Gaza, Palestine.

According to the IDF, a number of armed drones and long-range missiles were fired by Yemen’s Houthi group towards Israel on Tuesday evening. But the barrage of air threats was intercepted over the Red Sea near Eilat.

The IDF said there was no threat posed to civilians and that the air threat from Yemen had not yet entered Israeli territory.

Shortly after the drone and missile interceptions were reported, Hezam Alasad, a member of the political bureau of the Iran-backed Houthi militia, posted the word “Eilat” in Arabic and Hebrew on X’s social media.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after drones and missiles fired by the Houthi militia at Eilat were also intercepted by the IDF.

On Tuesday afternoon, the spokesman for the Houthi military branch, Yahya Saree, confirmed that the Houthis had fired a large number of ballistic and winged missiles as well as a large number of drones at various targets in Israel on Tuesday morning.

Saree added that the drone and missile attack on Tuesday morning was the third attack carried out by the Houthis. The Iran-backed militia threatened to continue carrying out more qualitative attacks with missiles and drones until Israel’s aggression against Gaza stops.

When asked whether the IDF intended to respond to the Houthi attacks on Tuesday, IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari stated; “The wise thing is not to talk to the media, the wise thing is to talk with action and protect Israel’s security interests and do it when and where it is necessary.”

“There are many elements in the region working on behalf of Iran, such as the Houthis, who are trying to challenge us and divert us from the war in Gaza,” Hagari said.

“We remain focused. “We are focused on the war in Gaza,” he continued, as quoted by the Jerusalem Post.

