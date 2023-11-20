On Sunday evening, Israel said it had collected “concrete evidence” that would show how Hamas is using the al Shifa hospital in Gaza for its military purposes and in particular as a place to hold hostages kidnapped during the October 7 attacks in Israel. In his daily press conference on the war, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari showed journalists surveillance video showing Hamas militants carrying two hostages into Al Shifa hospital. Another video released by the Israeli army on Sunday evening shows what Israel says is one of Hamas’ underground tunnels under the hospital.

Hagari also accused Hamas of killing an Israeli soldier in the al Shifa hospital who had been taken hostage and who the Palestinian armed group had claimed had been killed during an Israeli bombing of the Strip. “Now the truth is clear: Hamas is spreading terror from hospitals,” Hagari said.

For days Israel has started a heavy military operation inside the al Shifa hospital, the largest in the entire Strip, much discussed because it began while inside the structure there were still hundreds of patients, hospital staff and thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians. Israel claims that Hamas’ main operations center is located under the Shifa hospital, and since the operation began it has been trying to show evidence to support this claim to justify the military occupation of a hospital. In recent days, doctors at the al Shifa hospital had said that the facility had stopped functioning after days of siege by the Israeli army, and several patients had died due to lack of treatment.