Israel said it had found the entrance to an underground tunnel that would have been used by Hamas militiamen inside the al Shifa hospital in Gaza, the largest in the city of the Strip. The Israeli army says it found it while conducting a major military operation at the facility for the third consecutive day.

The operation began in the night between Tuesday and Wednesday after days of siege, and was widely expected: Israel believes that Hamas’ main operations center is hidden under the hospital, an accusation denied by the militiamen and the hospital management but confirmed by US intelligence.

Initially the army said it had found several dozen weapons, ammunition and bulletproof vests hidden in various rooms of the hospital that would have been at the disposal of Hamas, but not the presence of militiamen or underground tunnels. But the structure is very large – almost five hectares – and the research is continuing: the Israeli army has announced that it has found evidence indicating the presence of “important underground infrastructure”. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also said the army had made “significant discoveries” during the military operation inside Shifa, but did not provide more details.

The IDF says it has uncovered a Hamas tunnel in the Shifa Hospital complex. It publishes a video showing the entrance. pic.twitter.com/sxPeIxFrwe — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 16, 2023

Regarding the tunnel entrance found on Thursday, the Israeli army has for now limited itself to showing it in a video, without however showing what it contains or where it leads, and no independent checks have been made by international newspapers. He also said he found a Hamas vehicle nearby with “a large number of weapons” on board.

Also on Thursday evening, the Israeli army said that near the al Shifa hospital it found the body of one of the more than 200 people taken hostage by Hamas in the October 7 attack: it is Yehudit Weiss, a 65-year-old woman who was was kidnapped from the Be’eri kibbutz, one of the communities where Hamas had carried out the most serious violence.

On Thursday evening, after the discovery of Weiss’ body, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that there were “strong indications” that the hostages still held by Hamas had been taken to Al Shifa hospital, and that this was one of the reasons for the military operation in the facility. For now, however, no hostages have been found inside the hospital, which suggests that, if they had been there, Hamas militiamen took them away, probably through underground tunnels, before Israel’s attack began.

