The Israeli army not only killed the people of Gaza, but robbed Hamas of their property. Photo/Reuters

GAZA – Israel’s Defense Ministry said security forces confiscated about five million Israeli shekels in cash (around USD 1.33 million or Rp. 20.6 billion) in their operations in Gaza.

Israel’s Defense Ministry said money in the form of Iraqi dinars, Jordanian dinars and US dollars had also been found in the enclave since the start of Israeli raids.

The Zionist government claims the cash was confiscated at Hamas headquarters and the homes of the group’s officials. Surprisingly, Israel stated that the money would be added to Israel’s coffers.

However, this claim could just be Israeli propaganda to convince the international community. In fact, a lot of information is stated by the Israeli military as part of a strategy, which sometimes does not show the actual facts.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant entered the Gaza Strip on Saturday, where he met with various IDF units. Gallant, who was the first Israeli Defense Minister to enter Gaza since its disengagement in 2005, said, “We will not leave Gaza until all the captives are returned. We will take the opportunity to take additional captives; any exchange negotiations will be criticized.”

Gallant discussed exploiting the situation for renewed preparation and readiness for ground operations, with a focus on the repatriation of all Israeli hostages. He also confirmed plans for additional attacks in the days after the ceasefire.

The Minister of Defense toured the northern coastal region, receiving an overview of the troops’ activities during the war and their security measures during the ceasefire.

After an assessment of the situation, Gallant stated, “Our ability to bring back the first group of captives came from the military pressure applied. When military pressure was applied, they wanted a ceasefire. When you increased the pressure, they wanted another ceasefire. When you intensified it further, they’re willing to make an offer. And when you escalate it further, they’re ready to make an acceptable offer – that’s the whole strategy.”

He further emphasized the need to continue military pressure on Hamas, stating, “We cannot abandon operations and war in Gaza until we reach the point where we bring back all the prisoners because we still have many.”

