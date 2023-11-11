loading…

Israel revised the death toll in the Hamas attack on October 7 to 1,200 people. Photo/Illustration

TEL AVIV – Israel revised the number of deaths due to attacks by Islamic resistance groups Hamas on October 7 last. Previously, Israel said 1,400 people had died, now it is around 1,200.

“Around 1,200 people is the official number of victims of the October 7 massacre,” Israeli Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said on Friday in a written statement, according to the Reuters news agency quoted by Al Jazeera, Saturday (11/10/2023).

He said the figures had been updated on Thursday.

According to Haiat, the number was revised because unidentified bodies previously included in the tally may have belonged to Palestinian fighters, the AFP news agency said.

“This is the updated number,” Haiat told AFP. “This is due to the fact that there are many bodies that have not been identified and now we think they belong to terrorists … not Israeli victims,” he said, referring to Hamas fighters labeled terrorists.

In a statement criticizing the UNESCO resolution on Friday, Haiat posted on X, formerly Twitter, that Hamas had killed “around 1,200 people” in the attack.

The latest figures come more than a month after Palestinian gunmen carried out attacks on towns, kibbutzim and military bases in southern Israel. This included the killing of Israeli civilians, including women and children, in residential areas and at a music festival.

Israeli authorities also said that Palestinian groups also took more than 240 people hostage during the attack, including Israeli soldiers and civilians as well as people from various foreign countries.